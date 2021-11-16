Kate Bosworth and Alexander Skarsgard

The former flames, who dated for two years before breaking up in 2011, reunited at an afterparty for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7 where they not only exchanged pleasantries, but also posed for photos together. The actor also complimented his ex while promoting Straw Dogs in 2011. “Kate is such a great actress and she’s so much more than a good-looking Hollywood starlet,” he told BlackBook at the time. “We shared a really special experience on that film.”