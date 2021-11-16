Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

Bonet and Kravitz, who are parents of daughter Zoë Kravitz, divorced in 1993 after six years of marriage. However, the former couple have forged a close bond as friends, even after the Cosby Show alum married Jason Momoa in 2017. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Lenny said in Men’s Health’s November 2020 issue. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”