Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak

The former Office costars dated on and off while working together on the NBC sitcom during its early days, and they have since become the best of friends. After Kaling gave birth to her first child in 2017, she named the One More Thing author her daughter’s godfather. “The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2019. “He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”