Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Denise Richards vs. Brandi Glanville — RHOBH

Season 10 of the RHOBH made headlines when Brandi alleged she and Denise slept together when she visited the actress on set of a movie in April 2019. Denise tried to shut down the rumors, but the cast quickly took sides, with Kyle, Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp believing Brandi and Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais having Denise’s back.

Where They Stand Today: While Brandi maintains that they had an affair, Denise continues to deny the accusations.