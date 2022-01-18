Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Teresa Giudice vs. Jacqueline Laurita — RHONJ

Teresa and Jacqueline’s friendship took a turn during season 3 of RHONJ after the Fabulicious author poked fun at Jacqueline’s sister-in-law, Caroline Manzo, in her new cookbook. The following season, the two women got heated during a conversation about reports that Teresa was going to prison after she and husband Joe Giudice were accused of fraud and about the aforementioned stripper-gate. Jacqueline also set Teresa off after she said she believed a rumor about her husband, Joe, being unfaithful. While the pair vowed to move forward during season 7 after Teresa finished her prison sentence, their past drama proved to be too much to overcome.

Where They Stand Today: After Jacqueline left RHONJ ahead of season 8, the two women kept their distance from one another. When reports surfaced in January 2018 that Jacqueline and Caroline might return to the show, however, Teresa did not hold back. “Do I want to reconcile being friends with them again? No. They’re both evil people and I really don’t want anything to do with evil people,” she told E! News. “I don’t, but if I have to give them a piece of my mind I will.” (Jacqueline and Caroline have not rejoined the show as of January 2022.)