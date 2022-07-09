Kimberly Bryant

Kimberly is one of the OGs of The OC, but she only starred on the series for one season. The former Bravo star has kept a low profile since leaving reality TV, moving her family, including her daughter, Bianca, and son Travis, to the suburbs of Chicago. She did make brief guest appearances on seasons 3 and 4 of RHOC, but skipped the cast’s March 2016 reunion in honor of 10-year anniversary of the inaugural Housewives franchise. In a 2010 interview with the Daily Herald, Kimberly told her local newspaper that she still gets recognized when she’s out with her family, but revealed she has shifted her focus to Chicago-area charity events.