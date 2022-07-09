Tammy Knickerbocker

Tammy was only a full-time Housewife during seasons 2 and 3, but appeared as a guest during seasons 4, 5, 6 and 10. After taking a step back from the series, she moved to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, and told Yahoo TV in April 2014 that she continues to coparent with Duff Evans, the father of her youngest son, Ryley. “Duff Evans and I live down the street from each other. We always surprise people when they realize we’re not a couple still,” she told the outlet. “I always kid with them and say the secret to our relationship is we date other people.” She also told Yahoo TV that she remains close to her older daughters, Lindsey and Megan.

