Celebrity Moms

Bachelor Nation Members Who Announced Pregnancies, Welcomed Babies in 2024: Madison Prewett and More

By
Bachelor Nation Members Who Announced Pregnancies Welcomed Babies in 2024
18
Courtesy of Jessica Clarke Higgins/Instagram; Courtesy of Amanda Stanton/Instagram

Several Bachelor Nation stars have welcomed little ones into the world this year or announced that they have babies on the way.

In August, season 24 Bachelor alum Madison Prewett and her husband, Grant Michael Troutt, revealed they’re expecting their first baby.

“WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!” the couple captioned maternity shoot photos via Instagram. “Baby Troutt we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you 🤍🥹.”

Less than one week later, season 22 Bachelor alum Tia Booth and her husband, Taylor Mock, announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

“BIG BROTHER TATUM,” Booth and Mock captioned an Instagram video showing them sitting on a picnic blanket in a park while their son, Tatum, wore a “Big Bro” sweater. (The pair tied the knot in November 2023, nearly one year after Tatum’s birth.)

Keep scrolling to see more Bachelor Nation stars who are expecting or who have have given birth in 2024:

