Gisele Bündchen

The supermodel is the stepmother of John Moynahan, son of husband Tom Brady from the NFL star’s relationship with Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. The supermodel doesn’t like the word stepmom, explaining on her February 2020 Instagram Story: “I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”