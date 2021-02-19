Kids

Vanessa Lachey and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2021 Birthdays

By
Bode Miller Morgan Beck Neesyn Miller Celebrate 2021 Birthdays
 Courtesy of Morgan Beck/Instagram
27
1 / 27
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Neesyn Miller

Morgan Beck presented her stepdaughter with a cake frosted like a geode on February 19.

Back to top