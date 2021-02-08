Jamie Breaks His Silence

Jamie told CNN on December 15, 2020, that he had not spoken to his daughter since that August — and believed it was the fault of Britney’s lawyers.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” he said. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

At the time, Ingham declined to comment on Jamie’s interview.