Celebrity Exes Who Worked Together After the Breakup

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody

The OC costars dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. Despite the split, there doesn’t seem to be any bad feelings between the former colleagues, who played Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen on the hit show. In fact, when the Jennifer’s Body actor was asked on Watch What Happens Live in 2013 who was the better kisser — Bilson or their OC costar Olivia Wilde — Brody answered, “I was dating Rachel at the time, so there were less barriers.” A year later in February, Brody participated in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit and referred to the Hart of Dixie actress as “one of the all time greats!”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February 2014 that Brody and his The Oranges costar Leighton Meester got married in a top-secret wedding. Meanwhile, Bilson and her Jumper costar Hayden Christensen dated for 10 years before splitting up in September 2017. They share a daughter named Briar, who was born in October 2014.