Charlie Sheen vs. Chuck Lorre

Hell hath no fury like Sheen scorned. When the former Two and a Half Men actor had his epic meltdown in October 2010, including a drug- and booze-fueled bender in the New York City Plaza Hotel, he was summarily fired from the show that had made him the highest-paid actor on television. But Sheen wasn’t about to go down without a fight, and he called show creator Chuck Lorre a “turd,” among other things. The troubled actor even filed a $100 million lawsuit against Lorre and the studios.