Kelly Rowland vs. Beyonce

During a Washington, D.C. concert in May 2013, Rowland opened up about her song “Dirty Laundry,” which details her one-time rivalry with former Destiny’s Child member Beyoncé. “Doing this song for me was so therapeutic,” she said before she sang the song, which includes the lines, “When my sister was on stage / Killing it like a motherf–ker / I was in rage.” “Honesty, like my mama always says, is always the best policy,” Rowland said.