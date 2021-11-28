Chloe Grace Moretz vs. Kim Kardashian

Moretz took Bette Midler‘s side in her feud with Kardashian in March 2016, after the singer-songwriter called out the reality star for posting nude selfies on social media. “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies,” the If I Stay actress tweeted at Kardashian, who sniped back with a tweet of her own. “Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo.”