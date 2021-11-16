Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

After consciously uncoupling in 2014 and divorcing in 2016, the former A-list pairing developed a strong coparenting relationship. In October 2020, the exes had a beach double date in The Hamptons with Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, and Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. “Chris is a very close friend,” the Goop founder told the Evening Standard in 2019. “I see him every day, I talk to him every day. And it was very difficult, but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am. We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first.”