Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian costars developed a good friendship and coparenting relationship after dating on and off from 2006 to 2015. “I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can, if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together,” Kardashian told Disick in an April 2019 chat for her Poosh brand. “Nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and, like, come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better [way] … Like, what else could you want.”