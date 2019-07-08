Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Relationship Timeline

April 2019

The pair’s relationship went south two months later. A source told Us that Evans and Eason were “fighting really badly” and the Read Between the Lines author was “over” the relationship. While she did not speak publicly about the status of her marriage, Evans posted a cryptic note on Facebook that sparked split rumors: “Jenelle Eason is feeling devastated,” it read. The reality TV personality also took to Facebook and posted videos of Ariana Grande’s breakup song “In My Head,” along with the caption, “Speak to me Ari.”