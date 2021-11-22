‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies

Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard

Martinez turned down an appearance on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise because she was dating Leonard — and the two welcomed their first child together in February 2019. The reality star posted a sweet tribute to their baby girl on Instagram following her water birth. “On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same,” she wrote. “We are all as healthy and happy as can be.” The ABC personality revealed the the little one’s name, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard, less than one week later.