Desiree and Chris Siegfried

Bachelorette viewers everywhere saw Desiree Hartsock get her heart broken by a different suitor on season 9 before ultimately choosing Chris Siegfried on the finale. The two were married in January 2015 and welcomed their first child, Asher Wrigley, in October 2016. “Words can't even express the amount of love we feel for our baby boy,” Hartsock told Us at the time.