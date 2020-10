Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson

Season 8 Bachelorette Emily Maynard faced her share of heartbreak with fellow Bachelor Nation alums Brad Womack and Jef Holm before marrying Tyler Johnson, whom she met at church, in June 2014. They have three sons — Jennings Tyler, born July 2015, Gibson Kyle, born September 2016, and Gatlin Avery, born November 2017 — as well as a daughter who arrived in October 2020. Maynard also has a daughter, Ricki, her child with late fiance Ricky Hendrick.