‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies

Liz Sandoz and Vito Presta

The “Miraculous Mamas” podcast host announced her daughter Jovie’s September 2020 arrival via Instagram, noting that the infant spent one week in the NICU. “She is such a strong fighter and has wowed the doctors with her ability to overcome since day one,” the Bachelor alum explained at the time. “We are still processing this last week and going to take some time together as a family to soak everything in since this is the first time we get to be all together as a family.”