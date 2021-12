Peyton and Chris Lambton

Neither Chris Lambton nor Peyton Wright found love on their respective seasons of The Bachelorette or The Bachelor — Lambton was runner-up on Ali Fedotowsky’s season 6 while Wright was a contestant on Andy Baldwin’s season 10 — but they did find each other! The couple, who are now HGTV hosts, welcomed daughter Lyla James in November 2016. "She has completely changed our world," Wright told Us.