Real Talk

How Celebrity Parents Are Educating Kids About Racism Following George Floyd’s Death: Books, Conversations and More

By
Jamie Otis Buys Daughter Henley 1st Black Baby Doll and Books and Says Change Starts at Home
 Courtesy Jamie Otis/Instagram
17
1 / 17

Jamie Otis

“One of the first things I realized is change starts at home, with our children,” the Married at First Sight alum captioned an Instagram slideshow of her daughter playing. “And our home is so WHITE. All of Gracie’s toys are white (except for a cute doll our Fran @msjay1964 sent when she was born), her books are filled with white characters & most of the shows she watches are with white kids.⁣ So, we bought Gracie her first black baby doll & some books where black kids shine.”

Back to top