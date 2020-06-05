Kourtney Kardashian

“[Let’s] allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote via Instagram. “[Let’s] allow conversation without judgement and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together. … [I] want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend and a better person.”