Jamie Otis

The Married at First Sight alum was “scared of looking weak” after being diagnosed with postpartum depression in July 2020, writing via Instagram: “When I think of the person I want to be, it isn’t a depressed Debbie-downer. I want to be the happy one always encouraging others and making them smile.⁣ When I think of the kind of MOM I want to be, I want to be the attentive one who never tires of getting down and playing with my kiddos.⁣”