Real Talk

Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More

By
Pregnant Shenae Grimes-Beech Is Battling Prenatal Depression: ‘Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks'
Shenae Grimes-Beech Courtesy of Shenae Grimes-Beech/Instagram
26
1 / 26
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Shenae Grimes-Beech

“Given my anxiety, I was prepared for postpartum depression, but nope, prenatal depression got me and hit me like a ton of bricks,” the pregnant 90210 alum told The Bump in May 2021. “It was gone by the second trimester both times. But this time, I think it actually kicked in even before I realized I was pregnant. And it actually surprised me both times.”

The actress didn’t want other moms to be “alone in this feeling,” explaining, “I think the guilt associated with both prenatal and postpartum is what leaves these things untreated, and leaves women feeling completely alone and isolated in their feelings.”

Back to top