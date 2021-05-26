Shenae Grimes-Beech

“Given my anxiety, I was prepared for postpartum depression, but nope, prenatal depression got me and hit me like a ton of bricks,” the pregnant 90210 alum told The Bump in May 2021. “It was gone by the second trimester both times. But this time, I think it actually kicked in even before I realized I was pregnant. And it actually surprised me both times.”

The actress didn’t want other moms to be “alone in this feeling,” explaining, “I think the guilt associated with both prenatal and postpartum is what leaves these things untreated, and leaves women feeling completely alone and isolated in their feelings.”