Attached at the Hip

With True’s first birthday only two days away, the Revenge Body cohost tweeted about how emotional she was feeling on April 10, 2019. “Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?!” she wrote. “I’m sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment. Bring me the tissue.”

She added that she couldn’t even “think about” True starting preschool, let alone graduating kindergarten. And as for college, “I’m moving where she’s moving,” Kardashian wrote.