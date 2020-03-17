Baby Bliss

After spending the holidays with her daughter for the first time, the Los Angeles native explained in an Entertainment Tonight interview what she loved most about being a mom. “I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what,” she admitted. “I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, ‘How am I gonna get through this day?’ And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.”