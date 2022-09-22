Cancel OK

Khloe Kardashian’s Best Quotes About Raising Her Daughter True: ‘My BFF 4 Life’

Khloe Kardashian. Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Baby Brother

Khloé waited to tell True when the surrogate was pregnant with baby No. 2 but informed her daughter after Kylie Jenner pushed her too.

“I think [she gets it] because Stormi has one,” Khloé said on the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, referring to Kylie’s daughter. “I think it’s, like, fun for her but … she just, like, tells people, like when she sees a baby she’ll say, ‘I’m gonna have a brother too!’ and I’m like, ‘No, you’re not.’ Because she’ll just tell random people.”

