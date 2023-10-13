Long before Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas called it quits, she seemingly had a special bond with his family — including sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

“It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” Turner told Elle in a March 2020 cover story. “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws].”

She continued at the time: “It’s like we’re all one big family because the boys are best friends.”

Turner, Chopra Jonas and Danielle even dubbed themselves the “J Sisters” — a play on husbands’ Joe, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas‘ Jonas Brothers band name — and frequently rocked out in the VIP section of the group’s concerts.

Joe filed for divorce from Turner, with whom he shares two daughters, in September 2023. Less than one month later, Turner and Chopra Jonas unfollowed each other on Instagram.

As Us looks into what led to the unfollowing, look back at the J Sisters’ bond below:

December 2018

Nick was the second Jonas Brother to get married when he and the Citadel actress exchanged vows in multiple ceremonies in India. Both Turner and Danielle were part of her bridal party.

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Chopra Jonas gushed via Instagram several days later about their relatives coming together. “Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (music evening), another pre-wedding ritual. And to see what each side had put together.”

She added: “And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and laughter will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives.”

October 2019

“You know, I never had a sister … [They] are all amazing achievers in their own right and we’re super supportive of everything we all do,” Chopra Jonas said on The View. “It’s a new sort of feeling for me and it is amazing to have two girls like that to call sisters.”

Weeks later, she told India’s Indulge Express newspaper that Turner loves to call herself “jethani.”

“She’s like, ‘You have to listen to me, I’m the jethani.’ She loves being jethani,” Chopra Jonas quipped to the outlet, referring to the Indian term for the eldest sister-in-law despite their age gap. (Chopra Jonas is 14 years older than the Game of Thrones alum.)

The previous March, the three women costarred in the band’s “Sucker” music video.

March 2020

Turner gushed to Elle that Chopra Jonas is “just the nicest person,” noting the entire family was “treated like royalty” during her wedding to Nick.

“They live, like, 10 minutes away,” she told the magazine of Chopra Jonas and Nick, who share daughter Malti Marie. “And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time.”

Kevin and Danielle, who got married in 2009, share daughters Alena and Valentina.

Several months earlier in January, Turner, Chopra Jonas and Danielle reunited on screen in the Jonas Brothers’ “What a Man Gotta Do” music video.

November 2021

Turner, Chopra Jonas and Danielle did not hold back during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which dropped on Netflix in 2021. After watching the various acts side-by-side, they each got up to deliver hilarious jokes about their respective spouses.

“I didn’t even know how famous Nick was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas’ baby brother,” Chopra Jonas quipped. “I’ll tell you why, because all of them combined still have less [Instagram] followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @PriyankaChopra on Instagram.”

January 2023

Turner was joined by her sisters-in-law at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The India native brought along daughter Malti while Danielle accompanied her two daughters. As Turner and Joe opt not to share pics of Willa and Delphine, their girls were absent.

March 2023

When Kevin, Joe and Nick headlined their Broadway residency at the Marquis Theater in New York City, all of their wives were spotted in the crowd. Social media users quickly pointed out that Danielle, Turner and Chopra Jonas were all dancing together throughout the set.

June 2023

“I am so different than them,” Danielle revealed on the“LadyGang” podcast, noting she sometimes feels “less than” compared to Turner and Chopra Jonas. “It’s actually made it work even more because we’re not trying to fight for the celebrity part of it or whatever, but it is a love-hate. I feel like I am torn. The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard.”

She added: “It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married [Kevin] and that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … I don’t know, more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

August 2023

Turner, Chopra Jonas and Danielle all attended the opening night of the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour concert at NYC’s Yankee Stadium on August 12. The wives sat in the VIP section throughout the show.

While both Chopra Jonas and Danielle attended the second NYC show on August 13, Turner was notably absent. News broke one month later that Joe filed for divorce and the docs revealed Turner and Joe got into a fight on August 15 that led to the end of their marriage.

October 2023

Us Weekly confirmed that Turner and Chopra Jonas both unfollowed one another. Turner still follows Danielle, Joe, Kevin, Nick, their younger brother, Franklin Jonas, and their mother, Denise Jonas.