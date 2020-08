Mental Health Check-Up

After Us confirmed that Britney was seeking treatment, a source explained, “Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick. … She couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.” Her sons stayed with their dad, Federline, while she was away. In a statement, the DJ commended his ex-wife for “taking the reasonable steps to deal with her situation in a responsible way.”