Celebrity Exes Who Worked Together After the Breakup

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake

The Charlie’s Angels alum dated the former boy bander for four years before they went their separate ways in 2007. Despite their split, they ended up acting together in 2011’s Bad Teacher, which featured Diaz’s Elizabeth Halsey shamelessly trying to hook up with Timberlake’s Scott Delacorte. Diaz told Us Weekly in March 2011, “Justin and I have always had a good laugh together, and to make a movie where we get to have a laugh together … there really was no one else who was more perfect for this part.”

The There’s Something About Mary star — who married Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden in 2015 and shares daughter Raddix with the musician — also gushed that the “SexyBack” singer is “a genius comedian. . . he’s clearly talented.” The ‘NSync frontman later married Jessica Biel in 2012 and the pair welcomed son Silas in 2015.