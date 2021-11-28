Drake vs. Kanye West

While the two rappers were once close friends, the goodwill between the duo disappeared after the Illinois native worked with Pusha T on “Infrared” in May 2018, which called out the “Hotline Bling” artist. As a result, Drake sent West a $100,000 invoice for “promotional assistance and career-reviving” after the single’s release, which he posted a screenshot of via social media. Drake even alleged that his former collaborator leaked the news of his son Adonis’ birth before he announced it.

Their feud continued for several years until they seemingly buried the hatchet in November 2021, after they shared social media snaps together. West even offered to collaborate with the “In My Feelings” crooner at the time.