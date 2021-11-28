Dwayne Johnson vs. Vin Diesel

Hot head alert! In August 2016, The Rock ranted about an unprofessional Fast and Furious 8 costar on social media, which was rumored to be about Diesel. “I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” Diesel would later say on the Today show in April 2017. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”