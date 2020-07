Mel Gibson

The Braveheart star and his ex-wife, Robyn Gibson, share seven children — Hannah, Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas. Following their 2006 split, the actor moved on with pianist Oksana Grigorieva, and she gave birth to daughter Lucia in 2009. Eight years later, Mel welcomed a baby boy named Lars with former equestrian vaulter Rosalind Ross.