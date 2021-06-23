Documents Unsealed

The musician “articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” according to sealed court documents from 2016, released by The New York Times on June 22, 2021. In the docs, which were written by a court investigator, Spears reportedly thought the system had “too much control” over her life and finances.

“She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll,” the investigator added at the time. The Times’ report also revealed that Spears allegedly stated her father was “obsessed” with controlling everything about her.