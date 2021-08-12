Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Mental Health Battle Explained

Major Development

Jamie filed court docs to begin the process of leaving Britney’s conservatorship team in August 2021, noting at the time, “Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.”

The Grammy winner’s attorney later told Us, “This is a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice. … We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’ sworn deposition in the near future.”