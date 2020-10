February 2017

The couple had their first date at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston. “I told my publicist to tell him, because I was very shy, ‘Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumbass after this,’” Cardi recalled to GQ in April 2018. “And he was like, ‘No, I really like her. I’m really feeling her.’ We was talking, we was making out. We didn’t f–k. After the Super Bowl, it got really serious because I feel, like, all eyes on us.”