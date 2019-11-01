Felicity’s Future

An insider told Us in October that Huffman hopes to revive her career post-scandal.

“She is looking forward to seeing her family in two weeks and hopes upon release that the public will give her a second chance,” the insider told Us. “She is resigned to paying her dues to society and spending her time at Dublin in a humble and quiet manner. She has not been assigned her post-release 250 community service hours yet, but she is hoping she will be able to make a positive impact on underprivileged young women and women who have been recently incarcerated and released and who are attempting to re-enter society.”