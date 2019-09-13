Lori’s Family

The Fuller House star and Giannulli are the parents of two daughters — Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19 — both of whom attend the University of Southern California. While her eldest child is an aspiring actress who has appeared in several of Loughlin’s Hallmark Christmas movies, Olivia has a large social media following and nearly two million subscribers on YouTube. The influencer, who has collaborated with brands including Sephora and Tresemmé, previously came under fire for saying she only went to college for “game days” and “partying.” She apologized in a second YouTube video in August 2018. At the time of her parents’ indictment, Olivia was with friends aboard the private yacht of Rick Caruso, chairman of the USC Board of Trustees, according to TMZ. Olivia also joked in a May 2018 vlog that she “literally never” attended high school.

Loughlin once described her parenting style to Us Weekly, noting that she is “loving” but “firm” when it comes to raising her two daughters. “I am available, and they have access to me. I am involved, but I am not hovering,” she told Us in 2016. “I’m there to guide. I think I’m funny, but they don’t. But I still make that joke. They kind of roll their eyes at me, but I am funny. I’m funny! And they’re like, ‘No, you’re not.’ But anyways, we have fun. We have a good time together.”