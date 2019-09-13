The Aftermath

Both Loughlin and Huffman have faced a lot of backlash on social media in light of the scandal. While the former 90210 star deleted both her Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, Huffman appeared to remove a post about motherhood struggles on her social media platforms and disabled her comments feature. Her Instagram account was later was taken offline altogether, and her What the Flicka? website, online store and YouTube channel have also been deactivated.

Days after the scandal broke, Loughlin was fired from the Hallmark channel. “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” the network said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

The actress told Us Weekly in February 2018 that she had a “real family” on the set of the drama When Calls the Heart, which Hallmark said would not be canceled in the wake of the scandal.

Olivia, meanwhile, was subsequently dropped by several brands, including Sephora.