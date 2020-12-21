Pics

Celebrities and Their Look-Alike Kids

By
Celebrities and Their Look-Alike Kids
 Courtesy of Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram; Courtesy of Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram
47
2 / 47
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Shai Chmerkovskiy

The actress’ “precious boy” looked just like his dad in a December 2020 Instagram photo.

Back to top