Tori Spelling

The more, the merrier. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum and her husband Dean McDermott brought Hattie home from the hospital in October 2011. Ten months later they made the same trip with son Finn. Spelling revealed that Hattie was just one-month old when Finn was conceived. “The doctor said, ‘Wait six weeks [to have sex],’ and Dean was like, ‘They tell everyone that,’” the actress told Us Weekly in 2012. “I was like, ‘Well, I don’t want him to think that the sex is going downhill,’ so now we’re on baby No. 4.”