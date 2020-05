BFFs

Jenner said she and the rapper were “like BFFs” in March 2020, telling Harper’s Bazaar at the time: “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”