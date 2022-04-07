Everything the Kardashian-Jenner Siblings Have Said About Coparenting

In the Know

North and Saint “know what’s going on” with their parents’ divorce, Kim told Robin Roberts in April 2022. “The younger ones don’t understand as much,” she explained. “You have to just be there for them. No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids, so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”