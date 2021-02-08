A Documentary Makes Waves

On February 5, 2021, FX and Hulu released the “Framing Britney Spears” episode of their series, The New York Times Presents, which looked back on Britney’s life and career and included interviews with her former assistant Felicia Culotta, record executive Kim Kaiman and lawyers involved in the conservatorship. After the documentary premiered, the hashtag #FreeBritney trended on Twitter again as fans and celebrities called for the general public to apologize to the star for the way she was treated in the mid-aughts.