Backing #FreeBritney

Britney showed support for the social media campaign in a court filing on September 2, 2020, saying she is “vehemently opposed” to Jamie’s motion to keep her conservatorship case closed to the public and “hidden away in the closet as a family secret.” Her lawyer also slammed Jamie for calling #FreeBritney a “joke,” saying in the documents, “[Britney] is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy [and] welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

Days later, Jamie accused his daughter’s attorney of grandstanding. He also argued that her medical and financial issues are “inextricably entwined” and that unsealing the details of one could expose the other.