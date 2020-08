Bryan Emerges

Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, spoke out in a rare interview on July 23, 2020, as the #FreeBritney campaign started to gain traction again on social media. “She’s always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship],” he said on the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast. “It’s very frustrating to have. Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”