Continued Protection

The “Work Bitch” singer’s temporary restraining order against Lutfi was extended through June 13, 2019, during a May 28, 2019, court hearing. The judge disagreed with Lutfi’s dispute of the order after he claimed in documents obtained by Us that it “would violate the first amendment, because it prohibits speech that has not been deemed defamatory, is vague as to what speech is banned and is overbroad because it restricts speech about Ms. Spears rather than speech to Ms. Spears.”